MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Lovington man is facing charges after being arrested on drug charges in Mattoon.
32-year-old Levi Brohez was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 2100 block of Prairie Ave.
Police said Brohez had swallowed meth before police pulled him out of the car he was riding in. They said he was also found to be in possession of three ounces of meth that was packaged for delivery and sale.
Brohez was admitted to the hospital overnight due to ingesting the drugs.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail when he was released.