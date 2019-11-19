MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - An adult and teen accused of spraying graffiti on a church are in custody Tuesday.
Authorities said 18-year-old Adam D.M. Briggs and a 14-year-old teen are behind bars. According to police, they left graffiti on South Side Church of Christ in Mattoon, as well as on cars and residences during overnight hours late Monday.
The graffiti on the church said "God's perfect whore house".
The two suspects admitted to their roles in the spray paintings, per police.
The teen will appear in juvenile court, while Briggs is in Coles County custody Tuesday night.