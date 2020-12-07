MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a man threatened to have a witness and the witness's child murdered after being arrested on drug charges in Mattoon.
Mikyel Patton, 34, of Hazel Crest, Illinois was arrested by Mattoon Police and the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force on Friday at 7 p.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave.
He had an active Coles County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
Police said Patton previously sold a quantity of methamphetamine in Mattoon.
Patton was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Intimidation of a Witness.
The possession charge alleges that, at the time of his arrest, Patton had a quantity of methamphetamine and a drug scale on him.
The charge of Intimidation was added after Patton was delivered to the Coles County jail.
Police said Patton used a phone at the jail to contact a witness involved in thecase. Patton, while on a recorded line within the jail, stated in clear, direct language to the witness that he intended to have the witness and the child of the witness murdered unless the witness provided false information to police, officials said.
Patton remains in custody at the jail.
