DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of threatening to shoot an employee at a Decatur bar was arrested.
Police took Jeffery L. Phillips, 43, into custody after they said a caller from The Winery Bar (1093 W. Main St.) reported he made threats to shoot someone Monday.
According to sworn statements, Phillips demanded the employee’s phone and began talking loudly. The suspect is accused of saying “give me your phone or I’ll shoot you” and “I’ll shoot you if you don’t give me your phone”.
Statements said Phillips then reached toward his left pocket, then removed his hand and did not show a weapon. He then told the victim to give him a phone or he would “shoot this place up”, police said.
Phillips is facing charges of aggravated robbery and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 in Macon County.