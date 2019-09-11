DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect threatened people with knives in a Decatur armed robbery, police said.
Sworn statements said 22-year-old Chalil L. Mangrum was in car with two women and two children when it happened on the afternoon of Aug. 27. He did not have permission to use the car or be in it, according to the documents.
Mangrum noticed a woman in the back seat was on her phone and began yelling, police said, before she left the car and went to a porch. Statements said Mangrum also left the vehicle and went to the passenger side while holding a 6-inch knife toward the woman. They said he acted like he was going to stab her and told her “I’m gonna kill anybody that shows up”.
That woman ended up walking away from the vehicle in a westbound direction, police said.
Officers said Mangrum then threatened the second woman, who owns the car, with a small red knife and told her to "get in and shut the door". He hen drove westbound on East Orchard Drive, police said. When she exited the vehicle at the intersection of Charles and Orchard, officers said he chased after her and grabbed her with both arms before taking her cell phone and returning to the car.
Officers said they stopped Mangrum in the 900 block of Charles Street later in the same afternoon, when he drove into a backyard of a residence and fled on foot. Police were unable to locate him at that time. He was eventually arrested at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday.
Mangrum faces a total of 10 charges, including but not limited to counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful vehicular invasion and vehicular hijacking. His bond is set at $75,000 in Macon County.