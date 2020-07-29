MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon police said a man threw a bottle at a woman's head and then attacked a juvenile who was present and tried calling 911 for help.
Jeffrey Derixson, 48, was arrested on initial charges of domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic battery.
He was arrested July 26 just before 3 a.m.
Police said that on July 26 in the 1100 block of S. 17th St., Derixson threw a bottle at a woman, hitting her in the head.
A young girl was present during the attack. Police said the juvenile tried to call 911, but Derixson took the phone, pulled her by her hair, and yelled at her.
Derixson was taken to the Coles County Jail.
