DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars after being caught with over a half pound of cocaine.
On Dec. 19, Decatur Police Department arrested Roosevelt Mills, 25, of Decatur.
Officers say Mills was traveling through on Webster from Johns when they noticed a blue bag thrown from the window. Police turned around and found the vehicle parked in the 600 block of E. Lawrence.
Mills was later observed walking down Lawrence towards the parked vehicle. Officers turned around their vehicle around to talk to Mills but Mills fled the scene. The officer continued pursuit on foot and located Mills sitting on a chair on a front porch, panting.
Officers located $700 on Mills in $20 bills. A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene to trace Mills steps. During his search, he located a blue bag with smaller bags inside containing a white powdery substance.
One bag inside had 28 grams of cocaine. The larger bag had 251 grams. The total value of the cocaine was priced at $27,900.
During the interview with Mills, he admitted to driving the Jeep, but denied ownership of the suspected cocaine. Mills denied selling illegal narcotics.
Mills is currently on parole through the Illinois Dept. corrections until Sept. of 2019 for possession of a firearm, manufacturing and delivering cocaine, and obstructing and resisting a police officer. He is currently out on bond for Manufacturing and delivering 1-15 grams of cocaine.