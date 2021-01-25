LOAMI, Ill. (WAND) - A Loami man tortured a dog in his home before its death, police said.
Brenden Curtis, 24, faces counts of animal torture and aggravated animal cruelty. Police said he tortured a black lab retriever mix in his home and kept the animal locked in a cage.
Officers said he denied the dog adequate food and water for a period of time. The dog then died.
Loami police received a complaint and arrested Curtis. He is in the Sangamon County Jail Monday.
If found guilty, Curtis faces five years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.