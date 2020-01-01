CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is facing charges after police said he got into a van with four children inside and threatened to take off.
Isaac Richardson, 39, is charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.
Police arrested him Monday evening around 7 p.m. They said he was drunk when they found him
A woman was stopped at the Dollar Tree in the 200 block of S. Mattis Ave. in the County Fair Shopping Center with six kids. She went into the store with two of the children and left the others, ages 1, 5, 13, and 13 in the van.
Officers said Richardson, who had been inside the store, came out, knocked on the van door, and made comments about taking the children.
The teenage children told him to go away. When he did not, one ran into the store for help.
The News Gazette reports the woman came out and found Richardson about to get behind the wheel, threatening to take the van and the children.
The woman shoved him, and he walked away.
Officers found Richardson walking nearby. They said he smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his words, and admitted to being drunk.
He denied threatening to take the van or the children.
Richardson has prior convictions for delivery of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and burglary, the News Gazette reports.
He was also charged with resisting a peace officer.
Bond is set at $150,000. Richardson asked for a probable-cause hearing. One is set for Jan. 21.