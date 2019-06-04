MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man jumped on top of a car and smashed a windshield with his elbow in Macon County.
Maroa officers say they were called to the intersection of Route 51 and Duroc Road (south of Maroa) in reference to 23-year-old Quincy D. Mays, who they say was walking into oncoming traffic before 7 a.m. Monday. According to sworn statements, Mays went onto the hood of a car after it stopped to avoid hitting him, then broke the windshield.
Police say he was “extremely confused” and covered in mud when they arrested him. Officers tell WAND-TV Mays was uncooperative after the fact. They're unsure if he might have been under the influence or maybe has some sort of mental health issue.
Mays faces a charge of criminal damage to property over $300. His bond is set at $3,000 in Macon County.