URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of attacking another with a stun gun at a grocery store is facing charges.
On Wednesday night, Mahomet police took 30-year-old Jerry Rambo into custody in connection to a crime they said happened Tuesday evening. According to The News-Gazette, Rambo was at Mahomet IGA with his girlfriend and two children at the time.
Police said a 35-year-old man Rambo knows entered the business at 5 p.m. and bumped shoulders with him without realizing who he was. Rambo is accused of then taking out a stun gun and using it on the man, shocking him several times on the floor. He was not seriously hurt.
Rambo told authorities he used the stun gun because the other man was coming at him.
The suspect is charged with aggravated battery because the alleged crime happened in a public place. He was initially also arrested for unlawful use of weapons, but that charge was not filed. He could face a punishment from probation to two to five years in prison if he is found guilty.