DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man threatened another while holding a sword, police said.
Sworn statements said Louis E. Embrey, 47, confronted the victim during the early morning Wednesday outside of an address in the 1100 block of Decatur's W. Cerro Gordo St. Embrey is accused of holding a 2-foot-long sword while shouting at the victim.
The two men were involved in a domestic dispute two weeks before this happened, police said, which led to Embrey going to a hospital with injuries. While holding the sword, officers said Embrey said something similar to “let’s see if you can endure the pain that I did”.
A witness told officers they watched Embrey chase the victim with the sword before stepping between the two of them. The victim kept his distance and made it into a residence without any injuries.
Officers said they found Embrey still holding the sword when they came to the scene at 12:30 a.m. They seized the sword as evidence and arrested the suspect.
Embrey is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted his $100 bond and was released from Macon County custody after noon Wednesday.