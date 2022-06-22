MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said robbed a Mount Pulaski gas station at gunpoint.
It happened Saturday, June 18 around 10 p.m. at the BP gas station.
The suspect was wearing:
•White Tennis Shoes
•Black Jogging Pants
•Long Sleeve White T-Shirt
•Camo Scarf
•Black Ball-Cap
If anyone has any information or recognizes the man in the photos, they are asked to reach out to the Mount Pulaski Police Department at 217-792-5018.
