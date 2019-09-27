SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said robbed a gas station with a knife in Springfield.
The suspect was caught on video before the armed robbery Wednesday morning.
He is described as a black man between 24 and 25 years old, standing about 5'4" and weighing about 140 lbs.
He has several tattoos on his face, although police do not have a description of those tattoos.
Springfield police believe he may be in the Durkin/W. Washington area.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at (217)788-8311.