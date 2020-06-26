DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for felony domestic battery led police on a chase and crashed in Decatur Friday afternoon.
Police tried to stop a vehicle around 2:30 in the area of Jasper and Johns, because the driver was wanted on a felony domestic battery warrant with a prior.
Officers said the 25-year-old suspect led police on a low-speed chase, sideswiped a vehicle in traffic, and slid into a parked vehicle.
Police said the driver stopped and tried to run away on foot, but was caught.
The suspect's name is not being released yet.
Officers said there was a passenger in the vehicle as well, but she was not arrested.
