CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police are looking for a man they said tried to rob a gas station.
It happened Feb. 22 just before 1 a.m. at the Circle K in the 1500 block of N. Neil St.
Police said the man pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.
The employee locked herself in the office, and the would-be robber left.
The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 25, standing 5'6" wearing a black ski mask, orange hooded sweatshirt and gray jeans.
Police are trying to track down customers who were there just before the attempted robbery.
If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.