PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of exposing himself in front of a minor was arrested by Pana police after a recent struggle, officers said.
The arrest of Donald R. Minard, 40, happened on the early morning of Christmas Day after a complaint was made against him alleging he exposed himself to the minor outside of his apartment. Police said Minard barricaded himself in the apartment and would not comply with police orders.
An officer made contact with him later at the front door of the apartment, police said, where a struggle began and continued inside the apartment. The suspect is accused of resisting arrest and struggling for several minutes with the officer. Soon after the officer was unable to transmit a request for backup over a radio, a citizen came in and assisted with the arrest.
Minard is charged with resisting arrest, exploitation of a child under 13 and disorderly conduct. He was transported to the Christian County Correctional Center, where he is held in lieu of bond.
According to police, Minard was out on bond in Shelby County for aggravated battery with injury. Pre-trial set for Dec. 29 in that case is pending.
The officer involved in the arrest suffered a small abrasion but was not hurt.
The person who came to the aid of the officer will receive a Citizen's Award of Appreciation, per Pana police. Officers also thanked the Christian County Sheriff's Office and Shelby County deputies for assisting.
