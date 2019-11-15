SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who police said lunged at an officer in Springfield and threatened him is in custody Friday.
At about 7:22 p.m. Thursday, officers said they were called to the area of 16th and Ash streets, where Eric S. Pippin, 49, had been making threats and saying racial slurs to a victim while holding a BB gun. It looked like a real gun, police said, leading to a call for them to respond.
When officers arrived, they said Pippin resisted and approached an officer while making more threats. He's accused of then lunging at that officer and at one point spitting on him.
Police were able to arrest Pippen. During a search at the scene, officers said they found brass knuckles on him.
Pippen is charged with armed violence, two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, threatening a public official and two hate crime charges.
His bond is set at $250,000 in Sangamon County. He's in the county jail Friday night.