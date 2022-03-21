CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of possessing stolen vehicle parts has been arrested in Charleston.
Charleston police said during the week of March 14, suspects of stolen catalytic converters identified 32-year-old Trevor T. Tran to police as someone who helped valuate and purchased their suspected stolen essential vehicle parts.
When officers responded to a report of stolen catalytic converters on March 16, they said Tran, who was the reported victim regarding this call, told police he didn't have a state license to recycle the approximate 18 vehicles on the property. Tran refused to make further statements without an attorney.
Law enforcement said they executed a search warrant at three of his properties and found a total of 71 vehicles with very few respective titles. Investigators found multiple cut-up catalytic converters and statements for tens of thousands of dollars in catalytic converter sales.
Finally, officers said they located a vehicle that was reported stolen from Fayette County.
Tran faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of stolen essential vehicle parts. His bond was set at $25,000.
Charleston police had reported earlier Monday they had seen a rise in catalytic converter thefts from vehicle exhaust systems. They said Toyota Prius vehicles are the most common vehicle type currently targeted.
