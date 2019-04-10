Au-Quan Haley

Au-Quan Haley, 18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect is behind bars after a Tuesday shooting in Springfield.

Police say 18-year-old Au-Quan Haley was involved in a fight between two people in the 900 block of N. 11th St. They say he fired gunshots from a vehicle while fleeing the scene, hitting the second person.

That second person – a juvenile – remains hospitalized Wednesday evening.

Haley is behind bars Wednesday in Sangamon County. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police want anyone with information on the shooting to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.

Tags