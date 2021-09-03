RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police said crews are searching for a man who went under in the Sangamon River in the Riverton area Thursday.
Police released the identity of man they are searching for as Chad Taylor, 50, of Riverton.
The call came in a 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers said Taylor became fatigued and went underwater due to the current. He was under for about five minutes before responders were called.
Riverton's fire department had a boat in the water after 3 p.m. for what is now a recovery mission.
This happened near the Wheeland Park boat ramp.
Police said Thursday evening they did not expect to recover the victim's body Thursday.
The public is asked by police to stay away from the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.