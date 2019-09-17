URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of bringing a gun into a senior living complex Monday afternoon is behind bars.
Urbana officers said they arrested 24-year-old Emmanuel L. Chapple, who 911 callers said had a gun at a facility in the 100 block of West Windsor Road. Police said Chapple likely came to the building on a stolen motorized scooter before going in and confronting a worker about where he could find a different female worker.
Police said he then went to a dining area and started drinking from a soda machine before patrol officers confronted him. Chapple did have a handgun on him, officers said.
The suspect is in Champaign County jail custody Tuesday.
Police want anyone who had contact with Chapple or possibly directed police to him Monday to call Urbana police and provide a statement. The Urbana Police Department can be reached at (217)384-2320, and Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips over the phone (217)373-TIPS or online here.