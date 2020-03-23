DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who threatened CVS Pharmacy employees with a knife during an armed robbery is wanted, police said.
Officers said the crime happened at 7:31 p.m. Friday, when the suspect held up the business (570 N. Fairview Ave.) and stole an unknown amount of cash. He's accused of showing the knife to employees.
Police described the suspect as white and about 5-foot-10. They said he had on a black hooded jacket and black ski mask.
Officers are continuing to look into surveillance video as they investigate. There have been no arrests as of Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.