DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a death investigation began after they found a man and woman dead in a garage. It's possible the two died of accidental CO (carbon monoxide) poisoning.
In a Tuesday morning press release, police said they were conducting a missing person investigation when they found the victims Monday night. At 7:12 p.m., detectives said they found a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old woman in a detached garage.
The woman was in a vehicle parked in the garage, while the man was lying on the floor just outside of the open driver's door. There was no gas in the vehicle, police said.
Police say the deaths could have been an accidental CO poisoning.
None of the victims had any external trauma, and police said they did not recover any weapons from the scene.
Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Police said foul play is not suspected, but the investigation continues.
in an earlier version of this story the Decatur Police Department said the two were poisoned from CO2. They have since corrected it to be CO, carbon monoxide.
