DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man caught with bags of marijuana led officers on a chase, police say.
Sworn statements say police began following a black Ford Escape after 4 p.m. Monday, when they watched the driver disobey a 30 mile per hour speed limit on Prairie Street in Decatur. Police say they caught up with the driver as he turned from Prairie onto Jasper Street, then tracked him to Wood Street, where he’s accused of getting out of the car and running.
After a chase on foot, police arrested Randy L. Evans II, 25. Officers say a search of the Escape led to them finding just under 7 ounces of marijuana in plastic sandwich bags.
Evans is charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer and manufacture/delivery of cannabis. He is out of jail in Macon County Wednesday after paying 10 percent of his $30,000 bond.