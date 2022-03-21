DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A gunman is on the loose after a shooting in Danville, police say.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Kansas St.
Police arrived to the area and conducted a traffic stop. They found a 46-year-old victim inside the vehicle with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he told police he was at his home in the 100 block of Kansas St. when he heard someone outside his door. He said when he went to see who it was, he saw a masked person who started shooting at him.
The victim is expected to recover.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
