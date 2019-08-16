DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for two suspects who shot a man and cut his head in Danville.
It happened Thursday in the 200 block of Delaware. Police got a call that a victim was being held at gunpoint by two masked suspects.
When they got to the scene, the 23-year-old victim told police he had been shot in the shoulder. Police saw he also had a deep cut to the right side of his head.
The victim said he was attacked by two men wearing masks and struck multiple times with a gun.
He was transported to Carle in Champaign.
No one is in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250.