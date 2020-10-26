MATTOON Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man admitted to downloading child pornography after authorities served a search warrant, police said.
Officers said the warrant was served at the home of 46-year-old Mitchell L. Lipka, located in the 1700 block of Mattoon's Shelby Avenue, on Oct. 21, with the suspect being arrested 12:52 p.m. Authorities were investigating a cybertip that alleged child pornography possession and dissemination from Lipka's address.
Authorities reported finding meth, baggies and a digital scale while serving the warrant. They also took in multiple electronic devices for processing.
Police said Lipka admitted to downloading child pornography and having possibly shared it in an interview with law enforcement. Authorities took him to the Coles County Jail.
Lipka is charged with possession and dissemination of child pornography and possession of meth with intent to delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.