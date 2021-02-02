MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man charged with predatory sexual assault of a child is in custody.
Mattoon police said they arrested 69-year-old Michael D. Briseno at 2:50 p.m. on Jan. 29. The arrest happened in the 3900 block of Western Ave. in Mattoon.
Briseno is accused of making physical contact that was sexual in nature with a girl who was under 13 at the time. Authorities allege this happened in Mattoon in the last three years.
Briseno is in custody Tuesday in the Coles County Jail.
