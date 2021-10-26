MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is accused of stabbing a person multiple times in an attack.
Officers said 24-year-old Nathan Tucker confronted the victim after waiting for him at his residence. In the attack, he stabbed the victim more than once with a knife.
Tucker was arrested at 3:57 a.m. on Oct. 17. He was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center, and his bail was set at $75,000. He is charged with aggravated battery with a weapon.
The victim's wounds were non-life-threatening.
