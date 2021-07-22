MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon woman is accused of punching a juvenile and dragging her by the hair.
Police said 32-year-old Caitlyn J. Watson is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child. Watson is accused of attacking the victim and striking her with a kitchen utensil in a span of several days.
Watson was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center and released on $0 bond.
