MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon woman is charged with criminal sexual abuse after authorities said she had sexual contact with a minor.
Police said they arrested Valerie J. Owens, 34, at 5:09 p.m. on April 13 in the 800 block of Oklahoma Ave. They said Owens had sexual contact with a minor, who was under 17 years old, multiple times in a two-week period.
Owens is behind bars in the Coles County Jail. Her bond is set at $25,000, with 10 percent to apply.
Police added additional charges are pending.
