DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men accused of stealing from unlocked cars in Decatur are behind bars.
Police say they found Nathanial Kralman, 19, and Dylan Funk, 20, after 1 a.m. Tuesday walking near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Dennis Avenue in Decatur. Officers told them they were walking improperly on the road and were being detained.
Sworn statements say the men told police that they entered unlocked cars and took things from them as they walked. Items police report the men took included a silver backpack with a bottle of prescription pills in it, loose change and an iPhone charging cord.
Statements also say the men each gave different stories to police, and that Kralman at one point gave officers a fake name before admitting it wasn’t real.
Officers returned the backpack to the woman who owns it.
Kralman and Funk are both facing burglary to a motor vehicle charges. Kralman faces a second obstructing identification charge. Bond for each of them is set at $10,000 in Macon County.