DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Three people accused of possessing drugs are in custody after police served a search warrant.
Police say they served the warrant at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday. They entered 1012 E. Wood St. and found the suspect named on the warrant, 25-year-old Keantre Milan, and two other suspects.
Milan was in the southeast corner bedroom, police say, and told officers he had powder cocaine on a chair. Officers say they found a plastic bag with about 29 grams of cocaine inside of it on the chair, along with another bag containing just under 7 grams of crack cocaine and a third bag with 61 blue, purple and gray pills, which police say are consistent with ecstasy.
According to sworn statements, police found Jayterio O. Cliff, 29, in a main floor bedroom. They say Cliff had eight clear bags in his pocket containing about 1.2 grams of cocaine, which he admitted to buying that morning.
The third suspect who police arrested was 19-year-old Tiebryis R. May. Officers say they found May on the living room couch, where they discovered several handguns between the couch springs and cushions. In a search of May's person, police say they found about 2.1 grams of cocaine packaged in bags.
All three suspects are in Macon County custody Wednesday. Milan is held on no bond, while May’s bail is set at $150,000 and Cliff’s is $50,000. Each suspect faces drug-related charges, among other counts.
Online records show Cliff is scheduled to be released on July 30.