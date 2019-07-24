PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A man is facing a multitude of charges after police said he led officers on a high speed chase and hid in a bean field.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Blake Sawyer is charged with Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer (21+ MPH over posted Speed Limit-Class 4 Felony), Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer (Disregard of 2 or more Traffic Control Devices-Class 4 Felony), Driving While License Revoked (Class A Misdemeanor), Reckless Driving (Class A Misdemeanor), and Speeding over the Statutory Limit (More than 35 MPH over posted Speed Limit-Class A Misdemeanor)
The chase started in the area of Grant and Douglas streets after police said Sawyer refused to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for traffic violations.
Police said Sawyer disregarded multiple traffic control devices and reached speeds in excess of 50 MPH over the posted limit.
He got out of the vehicle and ran, trying to hide himself in a nearby bean field.
K-9 Diezal was used to track him down.
He was taken to the Edgar County Jail.