SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Two men accused of having guns on them before shots were fired are behind bars in Sangamon County.
The suspects are 28-year-old Cin’Quinn Roberson, 28, and Tyrell Harris, 25. Police say each of them had guns and were part of an argument that led to the gunshots. There were no injuries.
A press release from police says it happened after midnight on Sunday, when police came to a business in the 1500 block of East Cook St. and watched Roberson run to a car before getting in on the passenger side. The car drove away, and officers say they later found him at a residence in the 1800 block of East Cedar St.
Police arrested Harris Tuesday after issuing a warrant with bond set at $250,000.
Roberson is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, no FOID card and resisting arrest charges. Harris is facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and reckless discharge of a firearm. Both suspects are in the Sangamon County Jail.
Anyone with information on this shots fired investigation is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217)788-8427.