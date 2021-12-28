MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple suspects were found possessing meth in a string of different Mattoon arrests, police said.
Officers said they first took Windsor man Michael T. Solis, 23, into custody just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the 1300 block of Charleston Ave. They said he was found during a traffic stop to have drugs and a loaded 9 mm handgun. Solis is charged with possession of meth and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
In the second case, a press release said 51-year-old Steven F. Sims, also of Windsor, was taken into custody after 2 p.m. on Dec. 21. Police said they served a search warrant in the 3500 block of Walnut Ave. and found Sims to be possessing meth. The release added Sims had an active Coles County warrant for failing to appear in a 2019 possession of narcotic equipment case.
In the next case, on the morning of Dec. 23, police said meth was found in the Mattoon home of Richard K. Laue, 35, during a search for a missing person. The alleged home was in the 2200 block of Commercial Ave. A search warrant was obtained, and authorities said they discovered a 9 mm handgun, ammunition and brass knuckles in the home.
According to authorities, Laue had a revoked FOID card status at the time of the arrest. He was taken to the Coles County Jail and is held on charges of possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID, possession of meth and unlawful use of a weapon.
Finally, Mattoon police said 50-year-old Kevin L. Smith was wanted on an active Coles County warrant for failing to appear in a 2021 driving with a revoked license case. Before 1 a.m. Sunday, Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle Smith had been driving in the 600 block of N. 11th St. They said they found the suspect to be in possession of meth.
All four suspects are held in Coles County custody Tuesday.
