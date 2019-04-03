TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized meth and other drugs from a suspected drug dealer’s home.
A press release says investigators searched the home of 33-year-old James J. Humphrey using a warrant on Tuesday and found the drugs. Police say the items found include about 17 grams of suspected ICE meth, about 40 grams of suspected meth liquid, 1 gram of suspected cocaine, miscellaneous scheduled prescription pills, about 50 grams of suspected cannabis and three cannabis vape cartridges.
The Central Illinois Enforcement Group and Taylorville police served the warrant.
Investigators were looking into the distribution of meth in the Taylorville area when they arrested Humphrey. The suspect faces charges of meth delivery of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams. The count is a Class X felony.
Humphrey is behind bars in the Christian County Jail.
