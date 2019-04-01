DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized several types of drugs during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Sworn statements say the drug bust happened on March 29 in the 2000 block of N. Edward St. The driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan failed to signal when leaving the curb in that area, police say, leading to officers stopping the car.
Officers say a K-9 officer alerted to the scent of drugs, leading to police finding over 3.5 ounces of meth, just over 1 gram of cocaine, less than a half-gram of crack cocaine, 7.82 grams of cannabis, a digital scale and a box of plastic bags. Police then arrested Dane Belton, 34.
Belton admitted to police that the drugs in the car were his, officers say, and that he intended to deliver the meth.
Belton faces charges of meth delivery and possession of a controlled substance. He is behind bars in the Macon County Jail with bond set at $100,000.