DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected meth dealer is behind bars after police say they caught him with drugs.
Decatur police say they stopped a car on Tuesday and found Kevin D. Lewis, 48, behind the wheel. They say he made “furtive” movements to hide something in his waistband. A K-9 officer then alerted to a scent of narcotics.
A small bag on the floor of Lewis' car had about 12 grams of meth in it, according to sworn statements, and a second bag in his wallet had less than a gram. Lewis is accused of also having a clear glass smoking pipe on him.
The document says Lewis admitted that the meth was his and told police he sells some of the drugs he buys for a profit.
Lewis is charged with meth possession and possession of meth with intent to deliver. His bond is set at $250,000 in Macon County.