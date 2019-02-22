MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized meth and cannabis in a drug bust at a Mattoon residence.
The suspects include 31-year-old Daniel L. Tipsword and 57-year-old Bruce W. McGinness, both of whom are from Mattoon. After 3 p.m. Friday, police say they served a search warrant in the 400 block of N. 4th St. and found Tipsword flushing a “large amount” of meth down the toilet when they rammed the door. Officers say he was selling meth and cannabis from the home.
McGinness is accused of selling meth from the residence and possessing two rifles as a felon.
In total, police say their seized over one pound of cannabis, more than two ounces of meth and close to $48,000 in cash. Officers took both suspects to the Coles County Jail.
Both men are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Tipsword faces counts of obstructing justice and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, while McGinness is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.