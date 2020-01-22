DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Authorities caught a man with a bag of pills containing meth that were meant for sale, police said.
Sworn statements said police used a search warrant at 1445 E. Walnut St., where they found Khristian N. Scott, 30, in the front yard next to a white van. Officers said he dropped a bag filled with multi-colored pills when they approached.
Scott told police he went to the Walnut Street address to buy cannabis and was given a bag filled with pills to sell, per the statements. Police said Scott believed the pills were ecstasy and was selling them for $5 each, and added that he told police this was the third time he had received pills meant for sale from the address.
The pills tested positive for meth, officers said. Including packaging, they weighed just over 2 ounces in total.
Scott faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of meth and direct criminal contempt. His bail is set at $45,000 in Macon County.