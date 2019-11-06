DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who police said they caught with meth is facing charges in Macon County.
On Oct. 25, officers said they responded to the 1900 block of N. Water St., where they received a report of “lots of males outside fighting”. They said they arrived and found a black Toyota Tacoma parked outside with a man walking away from the vehicle and discarding a syringe.
Police said that man told them 29-year-old Colton P. Leevy, the person in the Tacoma, gave him the syringe to throw away.
Authorities then searched the Tacoma, where they said they found two bags containing meth, including one containing about 26 grams and another with approximately 3 grams. A functional digital scale was also in the car, police said.
Leevy told police the drugs were his, but added they were for personal use and not for sale, according to officers.
Police arrested Leevy on Nov. 5. He’s facing a meth delivery charge in Macon County, and his bail is set at $20,000.