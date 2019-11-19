DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A meth smoker attacked a police officer as law enforcement tried to arrest her, according to sworn statements.
Police said someone had called early Monday morning to report the driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Am appearing to be intoxicated in the 900 block of W. Cushing St. in Decatur. Officers approached Alyssa Hood, 26, who was “speaking very fast” with police and told them she was a “meth head”, per statements.
Her car was parked in the roadway when police approached, officers said. They said Hood told police she had smoked less than 24 hours before this encounter.
Police said she refused to get out of her vehicle and continued to refuse after officers told her she was under arrest. She’s accused of twisting her body to get away from police and then, after falling to the pavement, kicking an officer about five to seven times in the midsection.
Statements said officers found two glass smoking pipes and a metal smoking pipe, with the glass pipes later testing positive for meth.
Hood is charged with driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with expired registration, operating without insurance, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, aggravated battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $13,000 in Macon County.