MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man was arrested after police said over 12 pounds of meth - an amount valued at over a half-million dollars - were seized in a bust.
Police said Mattoon officers and the Coles County Crisis Response Team assisted the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force in executing a search warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of S. 2nd St. They recovered 12.39 pounds of meth, along with a loaded .22 caliber rifle, per a police statement.
Police estimated the meth to have a street value of $562,670.
The suspect, 66-year-old Martin R. Frantz, has past felony convictions and is not allowed to possess a firearm, per police.
Frantz was taken to the Colts County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000, with 10 percent to apply.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
