CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man was arrested after police said they found meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia on him.
50-year-old Thomas Jones was stopped while driving at 16th St. and Madison Ave. around 2 p.m. May 17.
Police said Jones admitted to having a small amount of weed in the car.
While searching the vehicle, police said they found 7.4 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and 3.3 grams of marijuana.
Jones has charges pending for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.