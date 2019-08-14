DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A minor stabbed a home burglary suspect with a kitchen knife, police said.
Sworn statements said Moses Ratliff, 24, broke glass on Nov. 1, 2017 and entered a home on South Drive. A juvenile resident in the home heard someone trying to get in, so he called his mother and grabbed a kitchen knife.
Police said the minor stabbed Ratliff when he turned toward him with a flashlight. At that point, they said Ratliff pushed the minor away and left.
Officers came to the scene and found the minor with blood covering his face, arms and legs. Police said they collected the knife and blood swabs from the scene, then tested for DNA and connected Ratliff to the crime through that process.
Police arrested Ratliff for that crime at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with a residential burglary and burglary, and his bond is set at $30,000 in Macon County.