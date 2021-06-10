DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police have found a missing child.
12-year-old Tashia L. Allen was last seen in the 1300 block of E. Division on Monday, June 7.
Police have not released any further details on her disappearance or how she was found as of Thursday morning.
This story will be updated as more details are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.