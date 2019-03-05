RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – UPDATE: Melvin Fox was found by Rantoul police just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said in a release, Fox was found walking in a large farm field about half a mile south of Chandler Drive and a half mile west of US Rt. 45 in rural Rantoul.
Fox was in stable condition, but was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for what police said are, "precautionary reasons."
--------
Police want public help in the search for a person.
Officers are looking for Melvin Fox. They say he was last seen in the South Pointe area of Rantoul at 7:49 p.m.
Police say he was wearing a red-striped shirt and dark pants. They say people should not approach him because he is non-verbal.
It’s unclear why law enforcement is looking for this person. WAND-TV placed a call with police learn more and did not immediately hear back.