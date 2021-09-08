O'FALLON Ill. (WAND)- A teen reported to be missing from O'Fallon has been safely returned home.
The O'Fallon Police Department and ISP activated an alert for an endangered missing person. Karah Barnett, 14, was last seen at 202 Jefferson Street in O'Fallon on Sept. 7 at 5:33 p.m.
According to police, Barnett is a white female, who is 5'7" and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans with holes.
Barnett also has braces, wears glasses and has five ear piercings and a tattoo on her left forearm.
Police said that she has a condition that placed her in danger.
